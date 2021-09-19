Covid-19 death toll surpasses 7,500 in Israel

Jerusalem, Sep 19 The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by 42 to 7,507, the state's Ministry of Health has said.

The ministry on Saturday also reported 4,863 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 1,219,374.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 658 to 717, while total recoveries from the virus climbed to 1,127,340 after 8,674 newly recovered cases were recorded, Xinhua news agency reported.

Active cases stand at 84,527.

The number of people who have received the first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in Israel surpassed 6.06 million, or 64.5 per cent of its total population, while nearly 5.57 million have taken two doses and over 3.03 million have got three jabs, according to the ministry.

