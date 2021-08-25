COVID-19: India delivers 100 tonnes oxygen to Sri Lanka

India delivered another 100 tonnes of medical oxygen to Sri Lanka on Wednesday to help the island nation combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this. New Delhi has delivered 280 tonnes of Oxygen to Sri Lanka within a week. The Indian high commission said that more oxygen supply to Sri Lanka is expected in the days and weeks ahead.

"And the supply continues!!! With the arrival of 100 tons of Oxygen from #Haldia today, a total of 280 tons came from #India to #SriLanka within one week. More expected in the days and weeks ahead," tweeted the Indian High Commission here.

An Indian Naval Vessel Shakti on Sunday reached Colombo with 100 tonnes of Oxygen from Visakhapatnam.

The High Commission of India in Colombo had said the Indian Navy Ship Shakti reached Sri Lanka with wishes and goodwill from the people of India to the people of the Island country.

"Fully loaded with wishes and goodwill from the people of #India to the people of #SriLanka, Indian Naval Vessel Shakti reaches #colombo with 100 tonnes of Oxygen from #Vizag. More oxygen consignments scheduled from #India !!!" tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo.

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing a rapid rise in infections. The island nation has announced a 10-day lockdown starting on Friday night in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

