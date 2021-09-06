COVID-19: Pakistan reports 57 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Monday reported 57 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data by Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Fresh 3,613 positive cases of coronavirus were reported after 57,131 tests were taken across the country in the past 24 hours, reported Ary News.

The COVID positivity ratio dipped to 6.32 per cent as compared to yesterday's 6.47 per cent.

Pakistan has till now administered 61,724,580 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the country, reported Ary News.

