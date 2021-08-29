CRPF trooper crushed to death by speeding train in J&K
By IANS | Published: August 29, 2021 11:00 AM2021-08-29T11:00:05+5:302021-08-29T11:15:23+5:30
Srinagar, Aug 29 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was crushed to death by a speeding train ...
Next
Srinagar, Aug 29 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was crushed to death by a speeding train on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.
Police sources said a CRPF jawan identified as Muhammad Ismail of 35 battalion deployed at the Humhama rail bridge in Badgam district was crushed to death by a speeding train.
"Exact details that led to the fatal accident are being ascertained", sources said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app