CRPF trooper crushed to death by speeding train in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 29 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was crushed to death by a speeding train on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district.

Police sources said a CRPF jawan identified as Muhammad Ismail of 35 battalion deployed at the Humhama rail bridge in Badgam district was crushed to death by a speeding train.

"Exact details that led to the fatal accident are being ascertained", sources said.

