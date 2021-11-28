Czech president appoints Petr Fiala as new prime minister

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Petr Fiala, the leader of the Together coalition that won the general election in October, as the head of the new government on Sunday.

"I appoint you the head of the government and wish you success in this position for the benefit of all citizens of the Czech Republic," Zeman said during the ceremony, broadcast by the Czech television.

Born in the city of Brno in 1964, Fiala studied Czech language, literature and history at Masaryk University, from where he graduated in 1988. Later, he worked as a historian at a museum in Kromeriz, a journalist and editor as well as occupied various positions at his alma mater, including that of the rector from 2004 to 2011. In 2012-2013 he served as the minister of education, sport, and youth in the government of Petr Necas

In October 2013, Fiala was elected as an independent lawmaker to the lower house and later joined the Civic Democratic Party (CDS), which he has been leading since 2014.

In early October, the Together coalition, comprised of the CDS, Christian and Democratic Union - Czechoslovak People's Party and TOP 09 party, won 27.12% of the vote in the parliamentary election. The coalition then joined forces with another bloc, resulting in a 108-seat majority. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

