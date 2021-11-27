Czech Republic testing traveler from Namibia for Omicron strain

The central laboratory of the Czech Health Ministry is testing a woman who arrived from Namibia for the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday.

"The woman who was tested for the new Omicron coronavirus strain, had been to Namibia, and returned to the Czech Republic through the South African Republic and Dubai. We are waiting for her test results. She is in isolation now, and all her contacts are being checked," Babis tweeted.

The woman had been vaccinated against COVID-19 and her condition is deemed as normal, Babis said.

On Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it potentially may be more transmissible and dangerous. The WHO dubbed the variant Omicron, which is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

