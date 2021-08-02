Danish Siddiqui was captured alive by the Taliban; reveals Afghan army

A major revelation has emerged about the death of Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui. Danish Siddiqui was captured alive by the Taliban, said Ajmal Umar Shenwari, a spokesman for Afghanistan's National Defense and Security Force. Danish Siddiqui was first captured alive by the Taliban, then killed, Shenwari said.

Danish Siddiqui had earlier been captured alive by the Taliban. He was then assassinated. It will take some time to find out where Danish was killed in the Taliban-held area. Also reaching out to witnesses to this incident is the most difficult but important. Ajmal Umar Shenwari said further investigations were underway into how Danish may have been killed. He was talking to a news channel.

Siddiqui was alive when the Taliban captured him. The Taliban verified Siddiqui's identity and then executed him, as well as those with him. The commander and the remainder of his team died as they tried to rescue him, Michael Rubin wrote in the Washington Examiner.

Pakistan is providing large-scale aid and logistics to Taliban militants. Pakistan is also supporting the Taliban. It is a kind of covert war, and the Afghan government is fighting it relentlessly. Terrorist organizations such as IS and Al Qaeda are also active in Afghanistan. Not only that, but more terrorists are coming from Pakistan, Shenwari said.

Afghanistan has sought help from other countries against the Taliban. It will also benefit other countries. Shenwar hopes that this will help and support the Afghan army.

Meanwhile, Danish Siddiqui was reportedly killed during a clash between Afghan forces and the Taliban. Danish's death certificate also said he had been shot. Danish Siddiqui was not only shot, but also had his head crushed under a car by Taliban militants.

Earlier, Taliban’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told CNN-News18,“We are not aware during whose firing the journalist was killed. We do not know how he died."