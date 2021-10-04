Death toll rises to 50 in gunmen attacks in northwestern Nigeria

The death toll from gunmen attacks in northwest Nigeria's Kaduna state has risen to 50 following the recovery of more corpses from last week's killings, a local official said.

Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in Kaduna, said in a statement sent to Xinhua on Monday death toll from an attack by unidentified gunmen on September 26 on the Madamai village of the Kaura local government area of the state rose to 38 as the troops found four more corpses.

Aruwan said a village in the Zango Kataf local government area of the state was also attacked by gunmen a day after the Madamai village attack, and so far the troops have found 12 dead bodies.

"This discovery was reported by troops of Operation Safe Haven as they continued with search-and-rescue operations in the area," he said.

Aruwan said security patrols were ongoing in the general area, and investigations were launched into the attacks.

The northern part of Nigeria has witnessed a series of attacks by armed groups in recent months.

There have also been recurring incidents of livestock rustling and armed banditry in the region. (ANI/Xinhua)

