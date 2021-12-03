'Deep Ocean Mission aims for manned mission 6000 metres'
By IANS | Published: December 3, 2021 12:06 PM2021-12-03T12:06:24+5:302021-12-03T12:20:07+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 3 With an aim to harness the Blue Economy, the 'Deep Ocean Mission' of the ...
New Delhi, Dec 3 With an aim to harness the Blue Economy, the 'Deep Ocean Mission' of the Ministry of Earth Sciences
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app