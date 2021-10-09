Delhi Police ASI arrested in Rs 50 lakh theft case

Gurugram, Oct 9 The crime branch team of Gurugram police has arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police's special cell for his alleged involvement in a Rs 50 lakh theft case.

The ASI Vikas Gulia was presented before a court on Saturday that sent him to two days of police remand.

The theft took place at a company in Gurugram's Kherki Daula area earlier in August.

Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that out of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 10 lakh was taken by Gulia from the culprits who were involved in the theft.

It is alleged that the culprits were known to him and Gulia was involved in the planning of the incident.

In connection with the incident, on October 1, three miscreants were nabbed by the crime branch team from the Bajghera police station area.

They were identified as Dara Singh, Amit and Abhinav a.k.a. Chunnu.

During questioning, it was revealed that the three miscreants are associated with gangster Vikas Lagarpuria's gang.

The accused had admitted that they had stolen Rs 50 lakh from a company located in the Kherki Daula area on the night of August 20.

"The arrested culprits are on police remand for interrogation," said a police officer requesting anonymity.

