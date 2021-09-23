Delhi to remain cloudy, chances of light rain

New Delhi, Sep 23 It was cloudy sky in Delhi on Thursday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted possibility of light rain in the national capital.

Earlier, the IMD forecast for Delhi-NCR was for 'moderate' rains on Thursday with a 'yellow' alert issued for Wednesday.

According to IMD's data, Aya Nagar observatory recorded 2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday; 0.8 mm rainfall was recorded at Palam and at Pitampura at 1 mm rainfall. While the other observatories, including Safdarjung, recorded no rain on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 31.1 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal and the minimum was recorded at 24.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below normal at Safdarjung observatory.

According to IMD's forecast, the maximum temperature on Thursday is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 25 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality was under 'moderate' category on Thursday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 9 a.m. stood at 124 at Sonia Vihar.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

