Delhi Zoo lost 456 animals in 3 yrs, including tigers: RTI

New Delhi, July 29 The Delhi Zoo lost 456 animals, including tigers, lion and black bucks, among others, in the last three years, according to an RTI reply.

The zoo lost a white tigress named Nirbhaya in December 2020 after she developed complicactions following the birth of her two cubs. She was the daughter of Vijay, the white tiger which had killed a man in 2014 after he fell into his enclosure.

The data from the RTI, which was filed by social activist Vivek Pandey, stated that from April 1, 2018 to June 7, 2019, the Delhi Zoo lost 245 animals.

The report stated that from July 8, 2019 to March 31, 2020, a total of 115 animals died, while between April 1, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the zoo lost 35 animals.

From July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, a total 32 animals lost their lives in Delhi Zoo, while 29 animal lost their lives between October 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

The report also gives the causes of death. Shockingly, maximum deaths occured due to shock, senility and traumatic distress.

The RTI reply stated that in the last three years, six tigers, tigresses and one lion died at Delhi Zoo.

Speaking to , Pandey said, "As per the data, more than 450 animals have died in the past three years at the Delhi Zoo. What I have noticed is that most of the animals died due to shock."

He further stated that government funds to Delhi Zoo are higher than its expenses. However, the zoo authorities might not have spent an adequate amount on the treatment of animals.

"This might be the reason that so many animals have died in recent years," he said.

He also said that around 70 black bucks died due to shock in the last three years and there should be a proper investigation into the matter.

If so many animals have died at the zoo in the national capital, what would be the condition in the other zoos of the country, Pandey asked.

Pandey also demanded that a committee should be formed to probe the matter to find out the causes of deaths.

Delhi Zoo Director Ramesh Pandey refused to comment on the matter.

