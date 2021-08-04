Delhi's Bharat Darshan Park to showcase more artwork from states

New Delhi, Aug 4 The Bharat Darshan Park, which is under construction in the national capital to showcase the artifacts of the country's 14 states including Char Dham replica sites and Banyan tree, will get five additional artwork.

The park, once constructed and thrown open to the public, is expected to stand out as unique and one of its kind among the places to visit in the city.

These artifacts are being made of iron and junked old vehicles. The park is being constructed on the lines of Sarai Kale Khan's 'Waste to Wonder Theme Park'.

The upcoming park was to be thrown open by 2020 but the work got delayed and halted due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to sources, the construction of 16 artifacts have been completed so far.

Delhi residents are expected to see the completion of the park's construction this year.

Preparations are also underway to work on the second phase. However, the work is currently on pause due to the presence of high tension electricity wires.

According to the information received by the municipal corporation, the Haryana Electricity Department will undertake the task of laying underground electric wires following which the work related to the second phase will be started. However, it will not affect the work being done in the first phase.

Only after the inauguration of these artifacts in the first phase, the work of the second phase will continue simultaneously. In the second leg, an attempt will be made to showcase the famous and prominent buildings associated with the states.

