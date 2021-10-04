Denmark and autonomous regions agree on framework for foreign, defense policy-making

The governments of Denmark, the Faroe Islands, and Greenland signed a deal on Monday on the terms of reference for the Foreign, Security and Defense Policy Contact Committee, the office of the Danish Prime Minister announced.

"We have created the framework for this important cooperation," said Danish PM Mette Frederiksen in a press release. "I am very much looking forward to a respectful and equal dialogue in the committee."

Greenland and the Faroe Islands, which lie in the Arctic Circle and High Atlantic respectively, are both self-governing territories of Denmark.

According to the leaders of the three parties, the North Atlantic and the Arctic have been increasingly in the spotlight in recent years.

"I'm sure it's going to benefit us all and I'm looking forward to getting started," said Faroe Islands PM Barour Nielsen. "I regard the new committee as a necessary modernization of the Danish Commonwealth."

The new agreement was signed during the inaugural session of the committee, which follows a meeting at Marienborg, the Danish PM's official residence, on June 10, 2021.

The establishment of the Committee will "strengthen Greenland's active participation in international relations in the globalized world, and create more 'elbow room', which I have high expectations for," said Greenland's PM Mute Bourup Egede. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

