Dental surgeon jailed for forging Smriti Irani's signature

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sep 5 A dental surgeon was arrested and sent to jail by a local court in Sultanpur for allegedly forging signatures of Union Minister Smriti Irani on a document related to the appointment of international shooter Vartika Singh as a member of the National Women's Commission (NCW).

The court verdict came on a November 23, 2020 FIR lodged by Vijay Gupta, an aide of Irani.

In the FIR, lodged with the Musafirkhana police station in Amethi, Gupta had accused Vartika and former Congress MP Kamal Kishore Commando of circulating prima facie bogus documents on social media to malign the image of the Union minister.

In the documents, Vartika Singh had alleged that Vijay Gupta had duped her of Rs 25 lakh, assuring her appointment as a member of the National Women's Commission (NCW) through the Union minister.

Musafirkhana police inspector, Parshuram Ojha, said that during investigations, it came to the fore that the documents circulated by Vartika Singh with the help of the former MP, were actually prepared by a dental surgeon Dr Rajnish Kumar in connivance with Vartika Singh.

"We had filed a charge sheet against Vartika Singh, Dr Rajnish Kumar under the charges of dishonesty, forgery, forgery of valuable documents," said Ojha.

Once the charge sheet was filed, Dr Rajnish Kumar reportedly went underground after which police approached the court seeking a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him.

The dental surgeon finally surrendered in court on Friday evening when the police initiated proceedings to attach his property.

Dr Rajnish Kumar was produced before the court of special judge MP / MLA P.K. Jayant who sent him to judicial custody till September 17.

Meanwhile, Vartika Singh has also filed a petition in the court, stating that she is also a victim in the case.

