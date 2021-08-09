Diesel not under GST but taxable at 18% as part of composite service
New Delhi, Aug 9 Cost of diesel incurred as part of a composite service will attract GST even though the fuel itself has not been included under the new indirect tax system, it has been held.
In a significant order, the Karnataka bench of Authority for Advance Ruling
