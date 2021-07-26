'Dissolve mental blockages to achieve your true potential'

New Delhi, July 26 Most humans tend to aim high but run into a mental block when it comes to striving to achieve their aspirations. One needs to dissolve the apprehensions and scepticism that causes such blocks to tap one's true potential and be prepared for whatever life throws at you, says Anand Saxena, who served in the Indian Army for 32 years before retiring as a Major General and has now written a book detailing nine mantras that prove the importance of creative visualisation and positive affirmation in taking you to your goals.

"Dissolve blockages and resistance from your mind. We seem to have an inability to honestly believe that our grand vision or goal will indeed be a reality. While we wish to achieve something and even take action towards achieving that goal, we remain apprehensive or sceptical about whether we are really capable of achieving it," Saxena told in an interview for his book, "Nine Mantras For Happiness And Success"

