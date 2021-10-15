Dubai Expo 2020: India Pavilion announces agenda for 'Space Week'

The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday announced the agenda for the upcoming 'Space Week' which has been scheduled to take place from October 17 to October 23.

According to an official release by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), the 'Space Week' is being organised by the Department of Space and FICCI will see participation from various dignitaries in the space sector including, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Department of Space and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe).

The statement said that India's recent space missions and success in the sector have positioned the nation as a leading space hub in the world.

"In the recent past, India has led various missions like putting 104 satellites into orbit in a single mission and successfully completing complex missions like the Mangalyaan at fraction of the cost of similar missions led by other countries," the statement added.

The Space Week at Expo 2020 Dubai will also hold sessions on the future of Space International Participations, collaborations, startups and research opportunities. The sessions will be presided over by leading voices in the space sector in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

