Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Myanmar
By ANI | Published: September 20, 2021 02:29 AM2021-09-20T02:29:09+5:302021-09-20T02:40:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar at 12.54 am (IST) today, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The quake occurred at a depth of 82 kilometres near the India-Myanmar border at Latitude 25.26 and Longitude 94.70, said NCS.
( With inputs from ANI )
