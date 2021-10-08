Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hits Myanmar
By ANI | Published: October 8, 2021 12:59 AM2021-10-08T00:59:51+5:302021-10-09T00:05:27+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar on Friday, according to National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar on Friday, according to National Center for Seismology.
The epicentre of the quake was located at 144 kilometres West-North-West of Burma.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.5, Occurred on 07-10-2021, 23:58:04 IST, Lat: 22.25 & Long: 94.60, Depth: 90 Km ,Location: 144km WNW of Burma, Myanmar," the NCS tweeted.
No causality or loss of property has been reported.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app