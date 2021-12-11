Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolts Chile's La Serena

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Chile's La Serena on Saturday.

"Prelim M5.7 Earthquake Near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile Dec-11 14:54 UTC," the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The centre of the quake is reportedly 39 km North of La Serena.

