Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolts Chile's La Serena
By ANI | Published: December 11, 2021 09:10 PM2021-12-11T21:10:47+5:302021-12-11T21:20:07+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Chile's La Serena on Saturday.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Chile's La Serena on Saturday.
"Prelim M5.7 Earthquake Near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile Dec-11 14:54 UTC," the US Geological Survey (USGS).
The centre of the quake is reportedly 39 km North of La Serena.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app