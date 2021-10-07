Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 rocks Japan
By ANI | Published: October 7, 2021 07:52 PM2021-10-07T19:52:59+5:302021-10-07T20:00:03+5:30
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Japan 10:41 pm (local time) on Thursday, the Japan Times reported.
The centre of the earthquake was in Chiba Prefecture, and occurred at a depth of 80 kilometers, Japanese Meteorological Agency informed.
There was no threat of a tsunami has been issued, reported the Japan Times.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor