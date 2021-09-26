Earthquake of magnituge 5.0 hits Taiwan
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has occurred in Taiwan, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Sunday.
"Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.0 in Taiwan," EMSC tweeted.
There have been no reports on victims and damage.
More details are awaited.
