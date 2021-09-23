Ecstatic Indian-Americans welcome PM Modi in Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Washington for a three-day visit, on Wednesday local time received a warm welcome from the members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

More than a hundred members from the Indian Community gathered at the Joint Base Andrews to welcome the Indian leader. PM Modi was greeted by a crowd of Indian Americans, who were chanting his name and waving the Indian flag amid light showers.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Upon his arrival in Washington, he was received by US department of state officials including T. H. Brian McKeon, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC upon his arrival.

He was welcomed by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu, along with the Defence attache including Brigadier Anoop Singhal, Air Commodore Anjan Bhadra and naval attache Commodore Nirbhaya Bapna.

Prime Minister Modi stepped out of his motorcade to interact with the diaspora waiting for his arrival.

The prime minister was seen smiling and shaking handing with the members of the Indian community.

"We are so excited to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We don't mind standing in rain. We are excited to meet Prime Minister Modi," said an Indian American.

Another member of the Indian community said PM Modi's visit will be "very instrumental" in bringing India and US ties much stronger.

"This visit is very instrumental in bringing India and US ties much stronger, given the COVID-19 and Afghan crisis.He is the leader who can solve every situation in the world. We are proud, we are Indians and he is representing millions of Indians," she said.

During his visit, he will address the UN General Assembly and attend the Quad leaders Summit as well as hold a bilateral meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on September 24, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on January 20.

Ahead of leaving for the US to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his visit will be an occasion to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia.

( With inputs from ANI )

