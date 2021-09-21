ED files PMLA case in 3,000 kg drug seizure at Mundra port

New Delhi, Sep 21 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case in a drug trafficking case where 2,988.22 kg of heroin was seized at Mundra port in Gujarat.

In the case two people were arrested and the role of some Afghanistan nationals are being investigated.

A top government officer said that Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case under various sections of Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002.

In what is said to be one of the largest ever drugs seizures in the world, the entire operation was carried out by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) which resulted in seizures of two containers carrying about 2,988.22 kg of heroin at Mundra port in Gujarat.

A senior officer in the DRI stated that specific Intelligence was developed by them that a consignment imported by Aashi Trading Company, Vijaywada declared as semi-processed Talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran to Mundra Port, Gujarat is suspected to contain Narcotics drugs.

Intelligence indicated that these drugs have originated from Afghanistan.

Accordingly, officers of DRI detained the consignment two containers, 40 tonnes for examination under the provisions of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic substance Act (hereinafter referred to as NDPS), 1985.

The examination was conducted in presence of experts from Forensics Science Lab, Gandhinagar.

During examination, suspected narcotics drugs were recovered from both the containers. FSL conducted tests and confirmed the presence of Heroin.

"Accordingly, 1,999.579 kg recovered from the first container and 988.64 kg recovered from the second container totalling 2,988.219 kg were seized under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985," DRI stated.

Searches have been conducted in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat.

Two persons have been arrested and a number of persons and entities are under investigation, said DRI in a statement adding that investigation conducted so far has also revealed the involvement of Afghan Nationals.

