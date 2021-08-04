ED to probe money laundering by sacked PS to OSSC member

Bhubaneswar, Aug 4 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will probe the involvement of a former private secretary to a member of the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) member, Biranchi Narayan Sahoo in a money laundering case, said an official.

"We have registered a case and will investigate money laundering involved in the case," said ED joint director Madhab Chandra Mishra here on Wednesday. The ED will investigate all aspects of the case, he added.

The Central agency is likely to investigate the source and the mode of monetary transaction, who have received the money, and who are the beneficiaries, sources said.

At present, state vigilance has taken Sahoo on four-day remand to interrogate for creating disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.51 crore, which is 268 per cent of his known sources of income, the source said.

On July 31, the anti-corruption wing of Odisha had arrested Sahoo, following which the state government sent him on compulsory retirement.

The vigilance sleuths have traced Rs 25 lakh cash, two double-storied buildings at Niladri Vihar, two single storeyed buildings at Bhakti Vihar, 14 plots in Bhubaneswar, Puri, & Khordha, one four wheelers, two two-wheelers, insurance deposits worth over Rs 56 lakh, and gold ornaments worth Rs 60 lakh during a raid last week.

Recruitment related applicant admit cards and such other incriminating documents have also been recovered during the raids.

