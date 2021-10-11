Emergency dry cleaning helps man win $1 million powerball jackpot

51-year-old Prince George's County man told Maryland Lottery officials he was picking up his son from school when they realized the boy had closed his fleece jacket in the car door and it was dragging on the ground. The pair rushed to the closest dry cleaner, which is in the same shopping center as Watkins Park Liquors.

The man said he stopped at the store and picked up a $2 quick pick ticket for the Sept. 22 drawing. The father said the ticket remained on the counter at his house for more than a week before he checked it with his phone and discovered it was a $1 million winner. "I stumbled backward. I had to sit down and hold my head," the winner recalled. The man said his winnings will go toward college savings for his children, paying bills, helping family members and taking a vacation.