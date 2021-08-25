Energy efficiency must be basis for determining taxation: Kirloskar

New Delhi, Aug 25 Energy efficiency needs to be basis for determining product taxation, said Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar.

"To realise India's goals of energy security and countering climate change, we must lay equal emphasis on enhancing energy efficiency as we do for fossil fuel substitution.

"This will help us address the entire value chain as well as for efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle materials," he said at the 61st SIAM Annual Convention held here.

Kirloskar called for adopting a merit-based taxation structure that incentivises consumers to choose more energy efficient appliances, gadgets and vehicles which are otherwise more expensive due to higher technology costs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor