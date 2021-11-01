Ethiopia "neutralizes" 170 suspected rebels: state media

Addis Ababa, Nov 1 Security forces in Ethiopia's Oromia regional state have "neutralized" 170 suspected Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) rebels, state media outlet Ethiopia News Agency (ENA) reported.

ENA reported that 170 suspected rebels were "neutralized" during military operations conducted in the last three months in the Guji zone of the regional state.

ENA further reported 12 suspected OLA rebels and 51 of their suspected accomplices have also been arrested during the military operations.

The OLA is a breakaway faction of an ex-rebel group Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), an opposition political party claiming to fight for the rights of ethnic Oromos who make up about 35 per cent of Ethiopia's population, Xinhua news agency reported.

Designated as a terrorist group by the Ethiopian Parliament in 2011, the OLF was removed from the terror list in July 2018 to facilitate negotiations and foster reconciliation.

