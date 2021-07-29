Ex-Balochistan chief minister accuses Sindh govt of unfair water distribution

Amid the ongoing water crisis in Pakistan, former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jan Muhammad Jamali has accused the Sindh government of unfair water distribution to the province and called upon the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) to play its role in ensuring proper share.

"Sindh government's stubbornness regarding not giving proper share of water to the Khirthar Canal from the river Indus in Balochistan is an economic murder of Balochistan farmers and landlords," he said during a meeting with Khirthar Canal executive engineers Zafar Ali, Karim Bakhsh, Abid Ali Sial at Kot Noorpur Jamali, reported The Express Tribune.

Jamali also demanded of the IRSA to play its role in resolving the water issue in a manner that the Sindh government fairly distributes water to Balochistan.

"Sindh's action to unnecessarily provide water to Warah Canal at this time is tantamount to aggression against Balochistan," he said.

He was of the view that drinking water should be provided to the people by playing an effective role in providing water to the dunes in Khirthar Canal.

"The problems of the people should be solved as much as possible. Economic murder of the people will not be tolerated under any circumstances," Jamali said.

The MPA alleged that the (Sindh) government has diverted water to the Khirthar Canal. "I strongly condemn such an action," he added.

In June, Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai had pointed out that the groundwater level in the province has dropped to alarming levels, especially in Quetta.

Experts had also warned that famine-like situations may arise in Pakistan due to the scarcity of water across the country if the issue is not resolved on time.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor