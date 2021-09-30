Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to jail for illegal campaign financing

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Thursday was sentenced to one year in prison for illegal campaign financing in his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid.

CNN reported that all 13 co-defendants have been found guilty and the judge said Sarkozy could serve the sentence by wearing an electronic bracelet at home.

"Nicolas Sarkozy knew the spending limit," the judge said. "He knew he shouldn't exceed it."

According to CNN, this is the second criminal case involving Sarkozy. In March he was handed a three-year prison sentence, two of which were suspended, for corruption and influence peddling. The 66-year-old has appealed the March conviction.

Sputnik reported that the prosecutor's office demanded that Sarkozy be sentenced to six months in prison. In addition, the prosecution asked for another six months' suspended prison sentence and a 3,750 euro (4,349 dollars) fine.

( With inputs from ANI )

