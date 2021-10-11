Exploring a dysfunctional family with depth and levity
By IANS | Published: October 11, 2021 03:18 PM2021-10-11T15:18:04+5:302021-10-11T15:30:20+5:30
New Delhi, Oct 11 She's named after a bird and Parinda Joshi, born and raised in Ahmedabad and ...
New Delhi, Oct 11 She's named after a bird and Parinda Joshi, born and raised in Ahmedabad and now based in the Silicon Valley, is flying high with her fourth novel, "A House full of Men"
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app