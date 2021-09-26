Explosion in Afghanistan kills Taliban intelligence officer
By ANI | Published: September 26, 2021 07:35 PM2021-09-26T19:35:11+5:302021-09-26T19:45:12+5:30
A Taliban "intelligence officer" was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing a source.
"A Taliban intelligence officer died in an explosion in the city of Jalalabad this morning," the source said.
A day before, a blast in Jalalabad hit a car belonging to the Taliban, leaving two people dead and six more injured.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
