Explosion in Afghanistan kills Taliban intelligence officer

A Taliban "intelligence officer" was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing a source.

"A Taliban intelligence officer died in an explosion in the city of Jalalabad this morning," the source said.

A day before, a blast in Jalalabad hit a car belonging to the Taliban, leaving two people dead and six more injured.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

