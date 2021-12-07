Explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul
By ANI | Published: December 7, 2021 06:14 PM2021-12-07T18:14:34+5:302021-12-07T18:25:19+5:30
An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, reported local media.
An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, reported local media.
"An explosion occurred in Kabul's Police District 2 this afternoon, Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti said," Tolo News tweeted.
No casualties have been reported so far.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app