Explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

By ANI | Published: December 7, 2021 06:14 PM2021-12-07T18:14:34+5:302021-12-07T18:25:19+5:30

An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, reported local media.

Explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul | Explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

Explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

Next

An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, reported local media.

"An explosion occurred in Kabul's Police District 2 this afternoon, Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti said," Tolo News tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Saeed khostiSaeed khostiAfghanistanKabulTolo NewsInterior MinistryAfgAfghanistan taliban