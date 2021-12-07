Explosion in Afghanistan's capital Kabul

An explosion occurred in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, reported local media.

"An explosion occurred in Kabul's Police District 2 this afternoon, Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosti said," Tolo News tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor