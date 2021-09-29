FACT Check: New York Times featured Modi on front page calling him ‘last hope’?

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States, the international newspaper 'The New York Times' praised him. The photo went viral on social media with a photo of Modi on the front page with the headline 'Last, Best Hope of the Earth'. While the news raised eyebrows, many went deeper and pointed out that the news was fake. Now, The New York Times has also revealed this.

The New York Times Communications revealed this on Twitter. "This is a completely fabricated image, one of many in circulation featuring Prime Minister Modi. Resharing or circulating photoshopped images online only adds to misinformation and uncertainty, at a time when truthful, trusted journalism is needed most."



The headline on the front page of The New York Times with a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral on social media. Many also expressed their views on Twitter. The same image went viral on WhatsApp. However, the mix of dates in this image was shocking. ‘The New York Times’ and the date below it looked blank, and the place looked edited. While, the September spelling was also misspelled. This news turned out to be false. Since then, The New York Times itself has revealed this on Twitter.