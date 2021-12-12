Fair market, open Internet will help startups blossom: ADIF chief
By IANS | Published: December 12, 2021 10:06 AM2021-12-12T10:06:14+5:302021-12-12T10:20:20+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 12 As the Indian startup/unicorn ecosystem goes through a stupendous growth, a level-playing field must ...
New Delhi, Dec 12 As the Indian startup/unicorn ecosystem goes through a stupendous growth, a level-playing field must exist for all the participants and stakeholders of the ecosystem and not just 'desi' startups, Sijo Kuruvilla George, executive director of the Alliance of Digital India Foundation
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app