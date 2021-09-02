Fallen Indian soldiers' children to be sponsored for study in Canada

Toronto, Sep 2 An Indo-Canadian non-profit will sponsor the children of fallen Indian soldiers for study in Canada.

The Toronto-based Canada-India Foundation (CIF) raised over C$100,000 for this purpose at its Charity Golf Tournament here last week.

"This golf tournament is our new initiative to support the families of fallen Indian soldiers. We will support the children of these families to get higher education in Canada as well as India. We will pay all their expenses," said CIF chairman Satish Thakkar.

The Foundation had donated C$40,000 last year to the families of the Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash with China's PLA.

Thakkar said the Foundation has undertaken this initiative to help the children of the fallen Indian soldiers.

He said the Foundation's just opened India office will select these children wishing to pursue higher education in Canada.

"Those children who come to Canada will be paid their expenses during the first year because international students are allowed to earn for themselves from their second year," he said.

Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria, who also participated in the tournament, said: "The CIF's initiative to help the families of the fallen soldiers is commendable."

The golf tournament will be held each year to raise money to sponsor the fallen soldiers' children to study in Canada.

The Canada India Foundation has also adopted 75 kids orphaned during the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

"These 75 orphaned kids have been adopted to mark the 75th anniversary of our Independence. We will take care of their food, education, accommodation and other needs till they reach the age of 17," said Thakkar.

