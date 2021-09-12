Female students rally in support of Taliban

New Delhi, Sep 12 While Afghan women have held several protests against the Taliban asking for their rights and participation in the incoming government across the country, Kabul witnessed a rare all-women protest supporting the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

University lecturers and students had arranged a gathering in education university before they took to the streets in Kabul, Khaama News reported.

Unlike other demonstrations in Kabul, this is the second all-women protest which was non-violent and the journalists were allowed to cover the protest freely.

Protesters condemned the recent so-called violence carried out by the female demonstrators and expressed their full support to IEA.

The women also welcomed the scheme of separate classes for boys and girls in all universities and institutes and pledged that they will be working for strengthening the IEA.

Earlier, hundreds of women had gathered in Kunduz province and protested for support of the Taliban leadership.

