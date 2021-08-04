Fire breaks out in Delhi's Kirti Nagar, no causality

New Delhi, Aug 4 A fire broke out on the roof of a factory in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area on Wednesday, said a fire official.

Officials said the information was received that a fire had broken out in an air conditioner on the roof of the factory.

Some furniture was also kept there and caught fire, the fire brigade officials said.

"Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and the fire was brought under control," said an official.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor