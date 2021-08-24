Fireworks industry prays Diwali does not bring doom if not boom

Chennai, Aug 24 With uncertainty continuing to loom over the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali, the Indian fireworks industry production has come down drastically by 60 per cent at Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, said industry officials.

Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the country's firecracker production, and has 1,070 firecracker units located in and around the city.

About 300,000 workers are directly employed whereas another 500,000 workers are in the allied sectors.

"The demand from North India has come down drastically as there is uncertainty about sales of fireworks during Diwali. Further the huge left over stock of last year with the wholesalers and retailers is also impacting the production this year," Rajendra Raja, Vice-President, Indian Fireworks Manufacturers' Association, told .

"Dealers in seven states have leftover stocks. Hence the demand has come down. As per the market reports, people want to celebrate Diwali with firecrackers and dealers are willing to buy. But uncertainty on being allowed to burst the firecrackers and the fear of Covid-19 third wave are preventing them from placing orders," Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association

