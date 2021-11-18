First international tourists arrive in Vietnam after months of sky closure

A Vietnam Airlines flight departing from the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed at Da Nang International Airport on Wednesday, bringing nearly 30 foreign tourists to local destinations under a pilot program to welcome them back foreign travellers after a hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Upon their arrival, the tourists were transferred to the New Word Hoiana Hotel in Duy Hai commune where they plan to take a tour of local destinations in the coming days. This is the first group of foreign travellers who have booked package tours to Vietnam under a pilot program for vaccinated visitors.

Quang Nam is scheduled to receive another two groups of tourists flying from the RoK via flights put on by Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways on November 18 and November 25, respectively.

The three flights will therefore bring a total of over 300 foreign visitors to Quang Nam province. They will join an eight-day-seven-night package tour of Hoi An ancient city, My Son relic site, and several entertainment areas.

Vietnam has closed its skies to air travel to combat COVID-19 since late April 2020. The Government recently allowed five localities, including Quang Nam, to welcome back vaccinated visitors from abroad under a pilot program. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

( With inputs from ANI )

