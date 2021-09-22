Five thrill-seeking Delhi tourists marooned mid-river rescued

Panaji, Sep 22 Five tourists from Delhi had a narrow escape after their vehicle got stuck in a river near the picturesque Dudhsagar waterfalls in South Goa, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The incident occured after the tourists decided to drive their jeep to the waterfall, but it got caught midstream in the Dudhsagar river, which has swollen due to the monsoons, said the statement by private lifeguard agency, Drishti, appointed by the state government.

Lifeguards were rushed to the scene to rescue the group trapped in the vehicle, amid fears that the vehicle would be washed away with the current.

"The men were secured and brought back to safety. The vehicle, meanwhile, was marooned in the river and backup was called to assist with its recovery," the statement said.

The Dudhsagar waterfall, located in a protected forest area, is a popular tourist haven. However, access to the fall is treacherous, especially in the rains, due to rough river currents and treacherous mud paths leading to it.

