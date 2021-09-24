Ford India head Anurag Mehrotra quits

Chennai, Sep 24 With US auto major Ford Motor Company deciding to close down vehicle manufacturing in India, Anurag Mehrotra, the President and Managing Director of its Indian subsidiary, Ford India Private Ltd, has put down in his papers, sources said.

It is learnt from sources that Balasundaram Radhakrishnan, Director (Manufacturing), Ford India Private Ltd, has been appointed as the Transformation Officer.

Radhakrishnan may oversee the winding up operations of Ford India's vehicle and engine manufacturing plants in Chennai and its vehicle manufacturing plant in Sanand in Gujarat.

According to an official, Mehrotra was supposed to head the Ford-Mahindra and Mahindra joint venture. But that plan did not fructify.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor