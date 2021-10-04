Foreign Secretary Shringla calls on Sri Lankan PM, discusses multifaceted partnership

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and had a discussion on further consolidating the multifaceted partnership between the two countries.

During his four-day visit to Sri Lanka, the Foreign Secretary is also slated to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other top cabinet members.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla called on HE Mahinda Rajapaksa @PresRajapaksa today and had a productive discussion on further consolidating the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka partnership," the Indian embassy in Sri Lanka tweeted.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Shringla visited the iconic Jaffna Cultural Centre, built with Indian grant assistance.

Earlier, officials from Civil Aviation Authority briefed the Foreign Secretary about the development and rehabilitation of Palaly Airport.

Shringla had arrived in Jaffna earlier on Sunday. He was extended a warm welcome by the Chairman of Northern Provincial Council CVK Sivagnanam.

The Foreign Secretary visited the Oil Tank Farms at Trincomalee.

Lanka IOC briefed him about the development undertaken at the Lower Tank Farms and the possibilities for further strengthening the India-Sri Lanka energy partnership to enhance Sri Lanka's energy security.

Shringla had arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday on his four-day visit to the nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

