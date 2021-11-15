Foreign Secretary Shringla congratulates Bimal Patel for election to UN's International Law Commission
By ANI | Published: November 15, 2021 08:08 PM2021-11-15T20:08:51+5:302021-11-15T20:20:03+5:30
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday congratulated Professor Bimal N Patel on his resounding victory as India's candidate in elections to the International Law Commission.
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday congratulated Professor Bimal N Patel on his resounding victory as India's candidate in elections to the International Law Commission.
He secured the highest number of votes in the Asia Pacific Group.
"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla congratulated Professor Bimal Patel on his resounding victory as India's candidate in elections to the International Law Commission #ILC, having secured the highest number of votes in the Asia Pacific Group, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.
India at United Nations said in a tweet that Bimal Patel has been elected to the ILC for a five-year term.
"Professor Bimal Patel of India is elected to the ILC for a 5-year term. Our contribution to #ILC will reflect the commitment to uphold rules-based international order, underpinned by #RuleofLaw," it said.
The United Nation's International Law Commission was set up in 1947 by the General Assembly. The election of the members of the ILC for a five-year term beginning on January 1, 2023 (until 31 December 2027) was conducted by secret ballot, at the 32nd meeting of the General Assembly at its seventy-sixth session, held on November 12.
Professor Bimal N Patel garnered 163 votes of 191 valid votes. The candidates also included those from China and Sri Lanka.
He is Vice-Chancellor of the Rashtriya Raksha University.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app