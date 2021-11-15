Foreign Secretary Shringla congratulates Bimal Patel for election to UN's International Law Commission

By ANI | Published: November 15, 2021 08:08 PM2021-11-15T20:08:51+5:302021-11-15T20:20:03+5:30

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday congratulated Professor Bimal N Patel on his resounding victory as India's candidate in elections to the International Law Commission.

Foreign Secretary Shringla congratulates Bimal Patel for election to UN's International Law Commission | Foreign Secretary Shringla congratulates Bimal Patel for election to UN's International Law Commission

Foreign Secretary Shringla congratulates Bimal Patel for election to UN's International Law Commission

Next

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday congratulated Professor Bimal N Patel on his resounding victory as India's candidate in elections to the International Law Commission.

He secured the highest number of votes in the Asia Pacific Group.

"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla congratulated Professor Bimal Patel on his resounding victory as India's candidate in elections to the International Law Commission #ILC, having secured the highest number of votes in the Asia Pacific Group, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

India at United Nations said in a tweet that Bimal Patel has been elected to the ILC for a five-year term.

"Professor Bimal Patel of India is elected to the ILC for a 5-year term. Our contribution to #ILC will reflect the commitment to uphold rules-based international order, underpinned by #RuleofLaw," it said.

The United Nation's International Law Commission was set up in 1947 by the General Assembly. The election of the members of the ILC for a five-year term beginning on January 1, 2023 (until 31 December 2027) was conducted by secret ballot, at the 32nd meeting of the General Assembly at its seventy-sixth session, held on November 12.

Professor Bimal N Patel garnered 163 votes of 191 valid votes. The candidates also included those from China and Sri Lanka.

He is Vice-Chancellor of the Rashtriya Raksha University.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :International law commissionInternational law commissionAsia Pacific GroupBimal PatelHarsh vardhan shringlaHarsh shringlaUn international law commission