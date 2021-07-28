Four from Kerala held in Goa with drugs

Panaji, July 28 Four persons from Kerala were held at Goa's Thivim railway station for possession of hashish, marijuana, and MDMA, police said on Wednesday.

The names of the persons arrested are Mohammad Aslam, 26, Nadir Shah, 24, Shafi V.H.,27, and Mohammad Unais, 28.

"We have seized 6.5 gms MDMA, 20 gms hashish and six gms marijuana, all valued at Rs 44,600," a police spokesperson said.

