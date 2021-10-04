Four gangsters of Rohit Chaudhary gang held in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 4 The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested four gangsters belonging to the Rohit Chaudhary gang, who allegedly attempted to kill a man on Friday, an official said here on Monday.

According to the official, the four gangsters, who have been identified as Rajesh alias Rawan, Shashi alias Lala, Sunil alias Mohit and Shivam, were apprehended by the Special Team for Active Robbers and Snatchers-I (STAIRS), which is tasked with apprehending persons involved in armed robberies, murders and dacoities in Delhi-NCR.

On October 1, Rajesh had sent some of his associates to beat up a person over a property dispute at the Aya Nagar area in Delhi. An FIR was against all four persons in this connection.

The police said that after verifying the information, a trap was laid near the Kherki Dola toll plaza. At about 4:30 p.m., a Swift car coming from Manesar to Delhi was intercepted, following which Rajesh was apprehended. The other three accused were arrested from the Neb Sarai area after the disclosures made by Rajesh.

During interrogation, it was revealed that gangster Rohit Chaudhary sent a message to Rajesh to meet his brother Vishnu Chaudhary and uncle to get a plot in Aya Nagar vacated and kill the persons in possession of the plot.

At around 7 pm on October 1, the accused persons armed with iron rods and hammers entered the plot near the Gurjar Chowk in Aya Nagar, and thrashed a person named Jaiveer. The attackers also ransacked the office. While fleeing from the spot on motorcycles, they also opned fire, the police said.

Rohit Chaudhary is currently in police custody. He was arrested by the Crime Branch in March this year.

