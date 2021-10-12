Four teenaged girls drown in Bihar's Nalanda district

Patna, Oct 12 Four teenaged girls drowned in a river while bathing in Bihar's Nalanda district on Tuesday.

The quartet hailed from Kajichak under Sarmera police station.

The deceased were identified as Sonam Kumari, Rakhi Kumari, Sharda Kumari and Sita Kumari.

Vivek Raj, the SHO of Sarmera police station, said that the girls went to Panchane river for bathing, but met a watery grave.

"As soon as we got information about the mishap, we reached the place. The bodies were fished out with the help of villagers," he said.

On Monday, four boys aged 15 to 18 years went to the Ganga river for bathing, where three of them drowned.

Officials believe that rampant sand mining is the reason for the uneven surface especially on the bank of a river which may lead to a person slipping and drowning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor