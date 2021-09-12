France refuses to have any ties with Taliban government: Foreign Minister Le Drian

France refuses to recognise the government of the Taliban and have any relations with it, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has said.

"France refuses to recognise or have any relations with this government. We are waiting for their actions. We have put forward a number of conditions," Sputnik reported citing Drian as saying on France 5 broadcaster on Saturday.

"They (Taliban) repeatedly said that they would allow some foreigners and Afghans to leave the country without problems and they also spoke of the inclusive and representative government. However, they lie. There is no result," the minister said.

The Taliban on Tuesday announced its new government. Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' will head the new "caretaker" government in the country, which it had seized control of on August 15, this year.

Meanwhile, Russia, United States, Japan, Canada have also expressed that the countries are not planning to recognise the government formed by the Taliban.

Earlier on Thursday, Afghanistan Ambassador to the United Nations Ghulam Isaczai also urged that the United Nations (UN) should not recognise the caretaker government formed by the Taliban which ousted the democratically elected government in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor