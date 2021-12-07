France to close nightclubs for 4 weeks from December 10

Nightclubs in France will be closed for four weeks starting December 10 amid the expected fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday.

"We will close nightclubs for four weeks. This measure will remain in force starting this Friday until the beginning of January. We introduce this measure because the virus largely spreads among young people, even among those who have been vaccinated, and due to the difficulty of wearing masks in such places," Castex said during a press conference.

France is expecting the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from the French Health Ministry, 11,300 positive cases of COVID-19 infection were detected in France. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 113,000 residents have died of coronavirus in the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor